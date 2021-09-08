Dragon Ball FighterZ (Xbox One) | $9 | Microsoft Store



CHA-LA HEAD CHA-LA! Dragon Ball FighterZ for the Xbox One is $9 right now. With an expandable roster and awesome anime-loyal design, it’s sure to please even the most rabid fan. This is one of the best prices we’ve seen on this game. Arc System Works has meticulously recreated the animation style of Dragon Ball Z in a 3D game. You seriously would not be able to tell this game isn’t in 2D if not for the moments the camera moves.

This story was originally published by Tercius on 07/06/2019 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 09/08/2021.