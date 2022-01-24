SlipToGrip Furniture Gripper Set | $12 | Amazon | Promo Code 25FFZWDQ



I’m at the apartment with furniture. I’m at the apartment with floors. I’m at the combination apartment with furniture and floors. So I will probably end up buying this SlipToGrip Furniture Gripper Set from Amazon. It’s $12 when you use the promo code 25FFZWDQ at checkout (or should apply automatically when you click that link), which saves you 25% and ideally a lot of grief when you move out. The set includes four adhesive felt pads that are pre-scored for easy customization. Plus, your dad would be so proud to hear you bought them without him suggesting it. The deal ends 01/30/2022, so you have a few days to decide. But really, t hey’re one of those things that are just worth having around.