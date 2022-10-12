Original Peloton Bike | $1225 | 15% Off | Amazon

Amp up that cardio —the original Peloton bike is on sale during these Prime Day (-ish) deals. Slide this compact bike into your apartment and log onto thousands of classes with awesome instructors. The bike itself is impressively online—with a front-facing camera, built in mic, and value-packed membership with classes that extend past biking. Try yoga, boxing, gamified biking, or meditation—the subscription is an all-encompassing workout experience, and usable by anyone in your home . Y ou can compete against yourself by tracking your metrics, or cycle all the way up the leaderboard. There are so many ways to motivate yourself! Kick your own butt into gear with 15% off this Prime Deal.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $1225 at Amazon

Not interested in this deal? Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale has tons of other great deals, up to 80% off.