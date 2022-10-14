No matter your skin type, you are absolutely going need a moisture boost when cold weather hits. Dry skin spares no face. Prep now for the awful, freezing winter with these Amazon favorites—from bestselling lip masks to clinical body hydrators . And be not af raid, oily friends—there are hydrating products on this list for you too.

A perpetual favorite, this mask keeps your lips hydrated for eight whole hours. The coconut oil, shea butter, and murumuru seed butter fight flaky lips, and vitamin C nourishes—and keeps the moisture flowing. This also includes an applicator—no finger contamination!

Ranked #2 in face moisturizers, this CosRx snail cream is packed with hyaluronic acid. The gel cream formula seeps quickly into the skin, and prevents oily folks from getting too oily. This cream is great for acne-prone skin, as the snail mucin heals skin irritation.

TikTok tipped me off to this French drugstore brand, who is best known for their sunscreens that apply without a white cast. Their whole product line is ultra-moisturizing—and with balmy active ingredient ceramide, this body moisturizer keeps flaky and even eczema-prone skin at bay. You can save $5 when you spend $25 on La Roche Posay—so check out the rest of the skincare line too.

This K-beauty brand’s USDA organic green tea extract is from lush Jeju Island. This eye cream is rich in antioxidants and reparative amino acids, to restore the skin barrier and deliver overnight hydration to the delicate under-eye area. The texture is super silky!

Here’s that name again: h yaluronic acid! These masks are drenched in the brand’s specific triple-action h yaluronic acid serum. It moisturizes, deposits the good stuff, and seals it all in with the breathable fabric. Clip the coupon for an extra 12% off.