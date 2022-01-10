Pre-Order Vegan Cold Weather Boot | $169 | Cariuma



Cariuma is making waves in the sustainability space, dedicating itself to fighting against wasteful practices rampant in the fashion industry. David and Fernando, the founders, wanted to bring all that to the sneaker game to create thoughtfully made shoes with cool comfort. Now the company is launching its first-ever Vegan Cold Weather Boot.

With insoles lined for added comfort and warmth, the Catrui boots are water-resistant and designed to keep you toasty no matter the climate. Not only are they inspired by vintage mountaineering designs, but the sneaker boots are also m anufactured from recyclable materials and boast a high-performance vegan suede. The vegan shearling lining is stylish, luxurious, and most importantly, cozy . They’re available in both “ camel” (light brown) and black colorways.

As a commitment to its environmental consciousness, 10 trees are planted for every pair of shoes sold. That’s a lot of trees!

Pre-order now and your Cariuma Vegan Cold Weather boots will ship starting January 24.