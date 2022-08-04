Wingspan Board Game | $47 | Amazon

Itching for a competitive , card-driven strategy board game, look no further than Wingspan. You and your opponents each play the role of a bird watcher keen on spotting birds in their North American habitats. You score points by completing public and secret objectives , playing birds, and laying eggs. The game is on sale for $47 which may sound like a lot still, but the production value makes it well worth. There are 170 unique bird cards in the game— each presenting additional factual information about the species on the card— and each component like the tokens and the eggs are of incredibly high quality. I’ve only played this once and it was with a bunch of Ph.D. candidates for different fields in biology. They all discussed their real-life interactions with many of the birds featured in the game while I resisted sticking the scrumptious- looking choking hazards in my mouth. Seriously, those pastel-colored eggs look like Easter candy and I just know they taste delicious . Just let me have one.