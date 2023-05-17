For kids, gamers, and lovers of blocky things, today is a good day because this LEGO Minecraft Rabbit Ranch House Farm Set is currently on sale with 20% off, which means it’s down to just $28. This set comes with a tamer and zombie minifigure, the blocks needed to create a giant bunny house, and a couple of cute rabbits too. It also has a TNT, but we’re pretty sure that’s fake.

LEGO Minecraft Rabbit Ranch House Farm Set | $28 | 20% Off

This LEGO Minecraft Rabbit Ranch House Farm Set just makes for one of the coolest gifts anyone can buy for their kids, nieces, nephews, or strange cousins who haven’t left the basement in a while. It’s also just quite cute, making it a even more appealing than LEGO already is.