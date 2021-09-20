KingArt PRO Twin-Tip 96-Color Marker Set with 8"x10" 60 Sheet Mixed Media Pad | $39 | SideDeal



Fancy yourself an artist? Looking to start down the path to becoming one? You need this KingArt PRO Twin-Tip 96-Color Marker Set with 8"x10" 60 Sheet Mixed Media Pad, just $39 at SideDeal . This set has everything you need to at least get started making your own artwo rk, as long as you only want to draw with markers. You get 96 different hues, which is enough to color just about anything, each with two tips so you can choose how you want to do your shading. You also get a 60-sheet mixed media pad to lay down all that crazy art you’re going to be making. See you around, Picasso.