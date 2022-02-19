Beetles 20-Piece Gel Nail Polish Kit | $23 | Amazon

We’re all sick of paying too much for mediocre nail sets at salons. Sure, if you live in a city, you can probably get a killer manicure for cheap—but for those of us in small towns, options are limited. With the Beetles gel nail polish kit, you can give yourself an amazing nail refresh right from home. This kit comes with 20 different colors, a matte top coat, a glossy top coat, and a foundation to keep your natural nails healthy. I’ve used Beetles kits before, and they’re so thoughtfully made. It’ll come in a really cute box that makes it easy to store all the stuff inside, and they make it easy with step-by-step instructions for your manicure. Save $13 today.