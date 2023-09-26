It's all consuming.
Sports & Fitness

Massage the Pain Away: Take 10% Off Beurer Handheld Massager at Best Buy

Light enough for the gym bag, powerful enough to relieve tightness after a workout.

By
Riley Blackwell
Use one of the four included Beurer massage attachments for targeted results.
Graphic: bestbuy.com

Taking full advantage of every workout needs a good before and after stretch! Your muscles will like you a lot more if you massage them after a rough workout. You can do that all on the go with the Beurer Deep Tissue Handheld Massager. Now 10% off at Best Buy, the Beurer massager relieves tight muscles in just 10 minutes with four massage heads to tackle all the major muscle groups. It comes with a 4-hour rechargeable battery that takes 4 hours to recharge for easy use throughout each week and is light enough to take to the gym.

Beurer Handheld Massager | 10% Off | Best Buy

Choose from one of the 4 massage heads for deep tissue, targeted spots, large areas, or back muscles, and the smart timer will let you know when it needs a cooldown.

