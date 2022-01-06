Up to 41% Off Cap Barbell Weight Training Essentials | Amazon



Okay, I’m no exercise genius, and I won’t pretend to be. Neither is the person who covered a Cap Trap Bar sale earlier in the week. But I do know deals, and let me tell you, this sale on Cap Barbell Weight Training Essentials is legit. If you’re a pumping iron type (or even an aspiring one), you’ll probably want to pick up the adjustable dumbbell pair for 20% off. For those of us who need an activity with less impact, there’s a foam-covered Doorway Sit-Up Bar that’s all the way down to $10. Just starting to build out that home gym? Lay down a few pieces of the discounted Reversible Puzzle Exercise Mat. It comes with 16 tiles, allowing you to customize your floor to your heart’s content. Hey, you have to start somewhere.