Cap Barbell Olympic Trap Bar | $52 | Amazon



Look, I lift all sorts of stuff. I lift my friends up with my hilarious jokes, I lift myself out of bed every morning, I lift a cup of coffee to my mouth every two minutes. If you lift heavier items—weights, to be precise—it just might be time to level up your barbell situation. This barbell has a wee little hole you can hop in, which is both cute and safe for lifting in your home gym. Using a trap/hex/shrug bar like this one is also helpful when you’re working on your form, which should be always, according to the two people I know who lift. Anyway, don’t miss out on this Cap barb ell for $52 today—that’s $18 saved, which you can put towards some weights to slide onto this puppy.