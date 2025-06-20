Listen Up for A Great Deal: Snag the JLab JBuds Lux ANC Headphones for Just $59 at Walmart

Need a good, reliable way to enjoy all your favorite songs while you’re out and about? Or maybe you’re a home listener. Whatever the case may be, if you’re in the market for a new pair of over-ear headphones that won’t destroy your budget, this deal is worth a serious look. The JLab JBuds Lux Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones are now just $59 at Walmart—marked down from their original price of $79.99. With features like multipoint Bluetooth, ANC, and up to 70 hours of playtime, you’re getting high-end performance without the high-end price tag.

JLab JBuds Lux Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones | $59 | Walmart

The JBuds Lux are designed for all-day comfort, with plush, over-ear cushions and a lightweight build that won’t weigh you down. They’re packed with features typically found in much more expensive headphones, including smart active noise cancellation that adapts to your environment, plus Be Aware Mode, which lets in ambient noise when you need to stay alert.

You also get multipoint Bluetooth pairing, which means you can stay connected to two devices at once—perfect for switching between your phone and laptop without fumbling with settings. Need a quick top-up? Fast charging support gives you four hours of playtime in just 15 minutes.

These headphones are ideal for travel, remote work, or simply zoning out with your favorite playlists. They even support customizable audio via the JLab app, so you can fine-tune your EQ settings to your liking. Basically, they’re able to help you tweak your listening how you want, so be sure to grab a pair before they’re no longer on sale.