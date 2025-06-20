Logo
LG's Smart Window Unit Is Cool, Hot, and Nearly $100 Off

Get 7,600 BTUs of cool air for the summer and warm air for winter, and control it from anywhere with voice or app commands.

You'll love the LG Smart Window Air Conditioner's cooling action in a few months, but you'll really love the heat function now.

Don't lie — when you saw the picture with this StackSocial deal, you assumed it was for an air conditioner. And if you're in one of the vast swaths of the country experiencing subzero winter temperatures, you also assumed we'd gone crazy. But while you will appreciate this smart window unit from LG in the summer for its 7,600 BTU of cooling power, you'll really love the 3,850 BTU of heat it generates now. And you will most definitely love the StackSocial deal that cuts the price from $499 to $400.

More to love: This LG window unit has smart controls that let you run it from across the house with voice commands to Alexa or Google Assistant, or from anywhere with your smartphone so your room of up to 330 square feet reaches your ideal desired temperature when you arrive. It also has a 24-hour programmable timer, an auto restart function to ensure it kicks back on after a power outage, and unlike most window climate-control units, it doesn't sound like a jet engine while it runs. This 19% off deal at StackSocial drops nearly $100 from the price of this smart LG window unit that you'll get 12 months of use out of.

