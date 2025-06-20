Clovers aren't the only green leaf you will want to be celebrating St Patrick's Day with. TribeTokes is offerrng 20% off sidewide, and you'll even get yourself a free sample pack of Buzzed Gummies when using the Promo Code POTOFGREEN. Stock up on some prerolls to hand out at a parade or maybe make a delicious mocktail with some of the tinctures. TribeTokes has a wide range of CBD and THC products, from gummies that help you sleep to a cream designed for pain relief to pens for dealing with anxiety.