TribeTokes Is Helping You Celebrate St Patrick's Day With a Little Green for 20% off
Use this promo code to receive 20% off sitwide for TribeTokes THC and CBD gummies, tinctures, pre-rolls and more.
Clovers aren't the only green leaf you will want to be celebrating St Patrick's Day with. TribeTokes is offerrng 20% off sidewide, and you'll even get yourself a free sample pack of Buzzed Gummies when using the Promo Code POTOFGREEN. Stock up on some prerolls to hand out at a parade or maybe make a delicious mocktail with some of the tinctures. TribeTokes has a wide range of CBD and THC products, from gummies that help you sleep to a cream designed for pain relief to pens for dealing with anxiety.
Suggested Reading
Related Content
For those who don't know, TribeTokes is a women-owned hemp brand based in NYC, dedicated to creating high-quality, science-backed wellness products designed for mindful relaxation. No more reaching for the bottle of wine that leaves you with a headache the next day. TribeTokes offers terpene-rich, clean-ingredient formulas and carefully crafted cannabinoid profiles to provide relief for everything from stress to sleep problems. Whether you need help winding down or easing the aches and pains that come with the season, TribeTokes has you covered.