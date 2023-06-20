Little Sleepies began with a quest for the perfect pajama: functionality meets comfort meets innovation. Now, the company is five years old, making cozy pajamas of their proprietary Lunaluxe bamboo fabric—hypoallergenic and perfect for sensitive skin (and sensitive kiddos too).

Parents can even get matching PJs—their sizes run from “micro-preemie” to adult-size 3X. Got a movie night on the horizon? Little Sleepies stocks Disney and Star Wars collaboration prints—and of course holiday matching PJs too. Little Sleepies also launched “Play by Little Sleepies,” loungewear for rainy days and casual playdates. So soft, your kids will love their new pajamas—and hey, you might love your matching set too.