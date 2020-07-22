Khali by Bellesa Is A SUPER INTENSE Vibrator (In a Good Way!)

Khali by Bellesa INVENTORY” Image : Ginny Woo

As our period of social distancing and quarantine isolation drags on, we’ll be bringing you a series of sex toy reviews to help you make the best buying decisions to keep your solo sex life buzzing along, or to spice things up for couples (or thruples or etc, etc, etc.) who may be experiencing some boredom in the bedroom. On deck today is Khali, the most powerful vibrator from Bellesa’s house brand.



Advertisement

The Bellesa line features nine different mid-priced silicone toys; previously, I’ve reviewed four of them—Aurora Vida, Diosa, Nirvana, and Dea. Now I’ve gotten our hands on Bellesa’s most powerful vibrator, Khali, and oh wow, yup … powerful indeed.

Khali by Bellesa is currently on sale for $99 (reg. $129); Inventory readers can use code INVENTORY for an additional 20% off

The Details

Khali is a rabbit-style vibrator, meaning that it has an insertable shaft and an external tickler that stimulates the clitoris. Khali’s external tickler is a two-pronged ear-style; the ears are very flexible, giving the user a lot more control over where they’re placed. The flexibility of Khali’s ears elevates it beyond other rabbit vibrators that target only one spot, and can be too intense for that reason.

Advertisement

Speaking of intense! Khali is intense. It’s Bellesa’s most powerful vibrator, and to reiterate, oh wow, yup … powerful indeed. But before I get into all of that, here are a few more details for your consideration.

Like the other toys in the Bellesa Line, Khali is a very attractive toy! It’s made of smooth, non-porous silicone, and is available in two colors, black and purple; a gold-toned LED lightbar indicates when the toy is on and changes color as it cycles through its seven vibration modes. Khali is waterproof and can be fully submerged, and is USB rechargeable.

Khali by Bellesa is currently on sale for $99 (reg. $129); Inventory readers can use code INVENTORY for an additional 20% off

Who Is Khali by Bellesa For?

Khali by Bellesa INVENTORY” Graphic : Bellesa

Advertisement

Okay, I’m going to level: Khali is a CRAZY INTENSE vibrator. It will not be the right vibrator for most people! But boy oh boy, will it ever be the right vibrator for some of you.



Like Dea, Khali is a dual-stimulating vibrator that delivers a blended (vaginal and clitoral) orgasm. It’s not a beginner’s vibrator and, because of its extremely powerful motor, it’s also not as quiet as some of the other Bellesa vibrators. Its insertable length is 4.75 inches, but it feels bigger than that because of its curved, bulbous head. I would not recommend this as a couple’s toy, nor is it especially suited for travel, both because of its size and weight, and because it’s not whisper-quiet.

So who is Khali for?!? I’m going to dispense with all pretense of professionalism (lol) and give it to you the way I’d give it to a friend: If you like hard, active, penetrative sex, Khali is for you. If you find that other vibrators you’ve tried just aren’t powerful enough, Khali is for you. If you want a toy that can be used hands-free, and therefore in more than one position, Khali is for you. If you like the feeling of a big dick, Khali is for you.

Advertisement

I love-love-love this vibrator, you guys. I also love-love-loved, Dea, of which I said this, “You know how your exes always come back EXCEPT for that one ex, the one you actually want to come back, the one who will never, ever come back? Yeah, you know.

I love this vibrator so much I named it after that one ex, you guys.”

Here’s how I’d describe Khali—it’s like that one guy, you know the one, the one with the dick that wouldn’t quit but with whom you had nothing to say other than, “Oh God, oh God, oh God YES.” I love this vibrator so much I named it after that one dick, you guys.

Advertisement

My love for Khali is perhaps a bit more superficial than my love for Dea, but sometimes a mindless fucking is exactly what you need.

Disclaimer: Bellesa provided sample units for this review. Under normal circumstances, these would be returned. For obvious reasons, Bellesa probably won’t want these ones back, but this did not factor into the content of this review.