As our period of social distancing and quarantine isolation drags on, we’ll be bringing you a series of sex toy reviews to help you make the best buying decisions to keep your solo sex life buzzing along, or to spice things up for couples (or thruples or etc, etc, etc.) who may be experiencing some boredom in the bedroom. On deck today are four vibrators from the Bellesa Line.

The Bellesa Line features nine mid-priced silicone toys. Today we’re reviewing four of them, the Aurora Vida, Diosa, Nirvana, and Dea. There are features of the Bellesa Line that are common to all the toys—some pros and some cons—to cover first before diving into the individual reviews.

In the pros column, the design of these vibrators is great; they’re just very attractive, as is the sleek black packaging they arrive in. They’re made of smooth, non-porous silicone, so as long as you clean them between uses they’re safe to use with multiple partners. The toys are available in two colors — black and purple—and have a gold-toned LED lightbar that lights up to indicate when the toy is on and as it cycles through vibration speeds and patterns.

More (most?!?) importantly, these vibrators are quiet. They’re also waterproof and can be fully submerged, so they’re safe to use in the tub.

In the cons column, the USB charging port can be tricky to figure out; the port is a small hole is located by the letters “DC” and it takes some muscle to force the connector into the silicone in a way that will feel all wrong. It’s not wrong! Also, the instruction booklet and website weren’t super helpful in this regard.

Similarly, the on/off button can be tricky to figure out—press it to power the toy on, which will be indicted by the LED lightbar. Then, press it again to cycle through the vibration patterns, and hold it for three seconds to power off. It may take a few uses to fully nail the functionality, but once you get the hang of it, the single control button is fairly easy to use. However, another drawback is that it’s very easy to accidentally press the button while the toy is in use, either changing the speed or pattern or turning the thing off entirely.

The biggest design flaw is that these toys really show fluids, and they can be tough to clean thoroughly. In terms of showing fluids, it’s a pretty striking difference from other toys I’ve tested and I don’t know if it’s because of the darker color palette or if it’s because of something else but it’s startling. The squick factor is real, is what I’m trying to tell you. But also, eh, body fluids are gonna happen, right?!? Right! The difficulty with cleaning, however, is kind of a pain—I found myself having to wash the toys a second time to fully eliminate residue from sexual fluids. OTOH the fluids were also a sign of a job well done, so!

With that said, let’s talk about the four different styles I tested, the Aurora Vida, Diosa, Nirvana, and Dea.

Aurora Vida | $99 ($79 with promo code “INVENTORY”) Graphic : Jolie Kerr

The Aurora Vida is a curved vibrator designed for internal (vaginal, G-spot) and external use (clitoris). Its shaft is insertable up to six inches and its girth is just over four inches. This is a great beginner vibrator—its size is just right for someone starting out, not too big, not too small, like the Goldilocks of vibrators. And, because it serves dual internal and external functions, it’s a good toy to learn on when it comes to figuring out what type of stimulation you prefer. If you discover you like both, hang tight! Bellesa has a toy (toys, actually) for that too.



Okay here are some more details: The Vida has seven vibration modes; three steady patterns in different speeds and four different rolling patterns. A single button at the base of the shaft controls the on/off function, as well as the speed and pattern of the vibration. The enclosed user manual doesn’t offer a lot of information about the settings, so when you first get the toy it’s worth powering it on and clicking through the patterns to acquaint yourself with them; they are:

1: Steady low vibe

2: Steady medium vibe

3: Steady high vibe

4: Pulse-pulse-pulse

5: Pulse-pulse-looooong pulse

6: Steady increasing vibe

7: Pulse-pulse-pulse-pulse-pulse-looooong pulse

The Aurora Vida is a more realistic version of the best selling Aurora—the difference is that the Vida has a defined head that looks more like a penis, while the Aurora is entirely smooth. Without the benefit of testing both this is mere conjecture (but informed conjecture since I test a lot of toys!), but I don’t imagine the design difference very much affects performance and I appreciate that there are options for people who want a less realistic penis sitch when it comes to their toys.

Diosa | $109 ($87 with promo code “INVENTORY”) Graphic : Jolie Kerr

The Diosa is, essentially, an Aurora with a tickler. It has the same six and a half shaft as the Aurora, but with a dedicated clit stimulator designed to elicit a blended (vaginal and clitoral) orgasm. The external stimulator does reduce the Diosa’s insertable length to four and a half inches, so penetration won’t be as deep as with the Aurora or Aurora Vida. However, for people who need clit stimulation to orgasm but who enjoy the feeling of vaginal penetration, the loss of length will more than be made up for in the dual functionality.



The speed and pattern settings are the same as the Vida, and both the shaft and the clit stimulator are motorized, though there are not separate controls. The clit stimulator is quite flexible, which I found to be a nice feature in terms of how it moved with me, though some reviewers said they would prefer something more rigid.

Nirvana | $139 ($111 with promo code “INVENTORY”) Image : Bellesa

The Nirvana is a wand-style vibrator, designed to mimic the iconic Hitachi Magic Wand. Of the four Bellesa toys I tested, this was my least favorite. But it does have some selling points and here’s what they are: First and foremost, wand-style toys are multi-taskers—the Hitachi Magic Wand that the Nirvana is modeled after is, technically speaking, a back and body massager, as is this toy. So, if you’re looking for something that can rub your neck and then rub your clit, this is what you want! Speaking of that clit rubbing—the Nirvana is for external use only.

Like the Aurora and the Diosa, the Nirvana has seven vibration modes, but the controls are a bit different; there are three mid-shaft buttons, one that controls the on/off function as well as the vibration patterns and two additional controls that increase and decrease the speed and intensity of the vibration. The additional speed options were welcome, especially when using the Nirvana as a neck and back massager, but when it came time to sussing out the differences among the seven vibration modes, I lost the thread. Here they are, as best as I could determine:

1: Steady

2: ?

3: Pulse-pulse-pulse

4: ??

5:Pulse-pulse-looooong pulse

6: ???

7: Steady increasing vibe

Despite its flaws, I would recommend this toy to someone who knows they prefer direct clitoral stimulation to penetration and/or someone who is looking for a product that serves multiple functions. Those multiple functions also make the Nirvana a great toy for couples play—hand it over to your partner and let them treat you to a full body massage that is relaxing and titillating in equal measure. (But first, maybe brush up on your knowledge of the body’s erogenous zones?)

As a massager for parts that are not of the private variety, this thing is great; I especially loved using it on my very tight calves. (That sounded … far more pervy than I meant it.) If you can get past its appearance—massaging wands very definitely look like sex toys, regardless what their manufacturers may say—it would be a great thing to toss in a gym bag for use pre- and post-workout to loosen up tight muscles instead of having to rely on a foam roller or orbital buffer, both of which are much bulkier.

Dea | $119 ($95 with promo code “INVENTORY”) Graphic : Jolie Kerr

You know how your exes always come back EXCEPT for that one ex, the one you actually want to come back, the one who will never, ever come back? Yeah, you know.



I love this vibrator so much I named it after that one ex, you guys.

The Dea is dual-stimulating vibrator that delivers a blended (vaginal and clitoral) orgasm. It has two “petals”—a larger one that’s inserted into the vagina and a smaller one designed to provide clitoral stimulation; both petals are motorized. Like the Aurora Vida and Diosa, the Dea has seven vibration modes; three steady patterns in different speeds and four different rolling patterns. However, the patterns themselves are a bit different from the other two models:

1: Steady low vibe

2: Steady medium vibe

3: Steady high vibe

4: Steady pulse

5: Steady increasing medium vibe

6: Steady increasing high vibe

7: Pulse-pulse-looooong pulse

The Dea is not a beginner’s vibrator—if I were categorizing toys as beginner, intermediate, and advanced, I would describe the Dea as being an intermediate-level vibrator. Its external petal is larger and more rigid than the tickler on the Diosa and easily stays in place once it’s been positioned. SPEAKING OF STAYING IN PLACE AND POSITIONS! (I’m yelling because this is the important part and also because I am just very excited about this toy, you guys!)



The biggest selling point with the Dea is that it has a flared base, which means that after insertion and positioning, it can be used hands-free. And oh wow, is the hands-free option ever a great one! It allows for so many more positions than toys that require manual control — like, if you want to get on all fours and get after it with the Dea, you can absolutely do that (I did! For testing purposes, you see ...).

The hands-free option also means that you can focus your hands on other body parts, like nipples, while masturbating. Even without added stimulation, the Dea delivers an insane orgasm that’s much more powerful than I’ve experienced with other dual-stimulating vibrators. It’s probably not an ideal toy for couple-use—the experience of using the Dea is pretty self-contained in a way that may make a partner, or partners, feel left out of your experience. But honestly, if you have the Dea you may never need another partner again. It’s THAT good.

