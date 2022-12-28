Heated Socks | $72 | Clip Coupon | Amazon

When it’s freezing out and your “ signif oth” (significant other, I’m trying to get that off the ground), wants to walk through some arboretum in 32° temps, you have to stay prepared. They’re gonna want to take pictures, so you better dress cute! Anyway, keep those feet warm with these heated socks for your adventures together. A rechargeable electric battery lets these socks toast your toes for two hours on the highest setting—and six and a half on the lowest. This is the kind of thing hella cool snowboarders wear on the slopes—it heats your entire sole so you won’t lose warmth through your feet . Winter be damned: you’re gonna keep warm.