Heated Socks | $72 | Clip Coupon | Amazon
When it’s freezing out and your “signif oth” (significant other, I’m trying to get that off the ground), wants to walk through some arboretum in 32° temps, you have to stay prepared. They’re gonna want to take pictures, so you better dress cute! Anyway, keep those feet warm with these heated socks for your adventures together. A rechargeable electric battery lets these socks toast your toes for two hours on the highest setting—and six and a half on the lowest. This is the kind of thing hella cool snowboarders wear on the slopes—it heats your entire sole so you won’t lose warmth through your feet. Winter be damned: you’re gonna keep warm.