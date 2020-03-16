The Inventory Presents: Work From Home Week

Photo : Austrian National Library ( Unsplash

I love working from home hahaha I love it so much. No, that’s not the Stockholm syndrome talking, this is how I feel—really. I love working from home and I hate being around people during the day. The isolation doesn’t stifle my productivity! Not one bit!

When I say I’m an introvert, I’m doing it because I genuinely prefer to be alone and working from home helps channel that creative energy we all crave. None of this is sarcasm or irony or parody. It’s not like I worked from home freelancing full-time in a place where I knew no one for nearly three years before taking a nosedive into clinical depression and and and [redacted].

Advertisement

To prove how much I ADORE working from home, I’ve collaborated with the rest of the content team here at The Inventory to bring you Work From Home Week, featuring a star-studded cast of writers who, like me, are working from home this week. Not for any particular reason. Just ‘cause!



HR didn’t send out a companywide email “encouraging all employees to work remotely until further notice” because we’re based in Times Square and the city is in a state of emergency or anything. We just felt like sitting in our PJs all week, cooped up with our roommates, pets, and significant others in our tiny, barely livable let alone workable New York homes.

What to Expect

This week you can look forward to a deluge of pure, unadulterated Content™ to help keep you on task through the next—let’s face it—six months or so spent toiling away in our beds.

To kick things off, Tres Dean, author of For Your Consideration: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, makes his debut on The Inventory with our official Work From Home Starter Kit. Then, longtime Gawker/Univision/G-O contributor Jolie Kerr details her own Work From Home routine in the hopes that it might help you too (it’s certainly helped me) in this week’s WFH-flavored Squalor.

Later in the week, Lev Novak joins us for a review of the OneOdio DJ over-ear stereo monitor headphones. Former Lifehacker EIC and friend of the show Whitson Gordon shows you how to build your own portable work-from-home setup. Resident outdoorsperson Heather Balogh ushers in a list of snacks to eat whether you’re working from home or out on the trail.

But that’s not all: In-house, we have a team of editors working on all sorts of new guides. We’ve got food delivery service recommendations by Ignacia Fulcher. A newly revived Buy Committee from Tercius (No Known Last Name) which answers the question on everyone’s minds, “Should I Buy Animal Crossing” in these desperate, secluded times?

Advertisement

Oh, and I’m going to write some stuff too! Like, well, this page which I’ll update throughout the week with every new WFH post as it’s published (though you can also click the WFH Week tag!); a standing desk co-op that’s just ripe for the occasion; DEALS DEALS DEALS on all the hottest, rarest necessities; and a precautionary story for those planning to run outside through contagion.

Now, let’s get to work.

The Inventory Presents: Work From Home Week

Spring (Cleaning) Came Early This Year, These Tools Can Help - Jolie Kerr

