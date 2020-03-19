Photo : Kai Pilger ( Unsplash

Picture this—you’re confined to your home indefinitely, it’s been three days and you’ve run out of snacks to eat. I’m sure we have all been there because we’re adjusting to a new normal.

Luckily, that new normal doesn’t exclude the food delivery services that we’re used to. Apparently they’ve adjusted, too! All the delivery apps and services allow you a no-contact option so you won’t have to feel nervous about being hungry and well ... eating. Not to mention waiving delivery fees so you can tip your driver for doing what needs to be done!

Without further ado, here are some of the best (and most well-known) food delivery services on the interwebs.

If you’re extra hungry and looking for some great grub to eat, look no further than Seamless. It’s even got the top spot because I’m probably their number one customer (seriously, I have a problem).

Seamless has a ton of local restaurants to choose from and usually emails you different offers and codes you can type in to save money on your takeout. And just like the rest of these amazing takeout apps and services, you can now choose a no-contact option for your driver to comply to when delivering some tasty food. And if you STILL can’t find the kind of food you want, I’d like to suggest GrubHub, a subset of Seamless with more restaurants to choose from.



Seamless and GrubHub deliver to New York, Washington DC, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Houston, Austin, Seattle, Portland, Miami, London, and other US cities.

Manhattanites, rejoice! You can order tons of delicious food five minutes from your apartment, or if you wanna experiment with fresh eats, you can get takeout from Harlem, SoHo, and more. On the website there are sub-sections for different categories of food! You can even support women-owned restaurants for Women’s History Month.



Caviar delivers to Manhattan only.

The best part of Postmates is that you can literally Postmates anything and everything. This also makes it super chaotic. With so many choices, you’ll want to stop yourself from ordering popular food chains like Red Lobster or Ruth Chris on a regular ol’ Tuesday night. But then again, treating yourself is a form of self-care. Just don’t go too crazy.



Postmates delivers to 1,500 areas in the U.S. and Mexico.

All the folks who are hella lazy and want food but don’t know how to make it themselves will LOVE Hello Fresh. Here’s how it works—once you input your family size, and how often you’d like to get your meals, fresh (get it, fresh?) ingredients will come to your door two or three times a week along with a recipe kit so you can explore different kinds of cuisine while you’re ... social distancing.

Everyone needs a hobby, right?



Hello Fresh delivers anywhere in the U.S. (and around the world)!

For every grown adult that doesn’t need takeout to survive, I’d like to re-introduce you to Fresh Direct. You can order anything from eggs to duck breast (yes, I have ordered the duck breast), to fresh veggies, and herbs.

After you’ve packed your cart with all the groceries you’d like to have from here until the next time you’ll need to restock, you can pick a delivery time with a tap of a screen or mouse pad. Nowadays, Fresh Direct will let you pick no-contact shipping so you won’t have to interact with the driver—keeping everyone safe during these weird ass times.



Fresh Direct delivers anywhere in the U.S.