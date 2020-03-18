A reality of working from home is that working from home often means working from bed, or working from couch. While not ideal, it’s likely to happen at some point in your work-from-home-day. If you regularly find yourself working from bed, or working from couch, or working from some place that does not involved a chair and a table or desk, investing in a lap desk can help to make the experience more comfortable.



This lima bean-shaped lap desk is a minimalist and versatile option. It has foldable legs that collapse for easy storage, that are fitted with anti-slip material on their corners, so if you have silk sheets your bed desk won’t go sliding all over the place. The desk is made of particle board, so it’s very lightweight. It can be used as a lap desk for working in bed or on a couch, or place on top of a regular table to create a standing desk.



This molded plastic lapdesk has two wells in it for holding phones, tablets, pens, snacks, etc. (Snacks are very important, okay?!?) The underside of the desk is cushioned, so it can rest comfortably on your actual lap as you work. And, it comes in five colors: Basic black or gray, as well as jauntier options in bright purple, light pink and turquoise.



I don’t know why I find this so incredibly funny but I do: One of the selling points of this cushion-style lap desk is that it can convert to a pillow when you need a mid-workday nap. The desk surface can accommodate 12"-16" laptops, and the interior of the cushion is filled with pellets that allow the cushion more pliability when resting on your lap.



If you regularly surf away on a tablet, this wedge-style foam lap desk will prop it right up in your lap for you. The pillow has a little side pocket on the side for stashing earbuds, a stylus or snacks (SNACKS!) It comes in three colors, charcoal gray, burgundy or blue, and the cover can be removed and is machine washable.



Graphic : Gabe Carey

If you have a laptop bigger than 16", finding a large enough lap desk to hold it can be a challenge. But this oversized lap desk can accommodate laptops up to 20"! It also has upgrade options that include an attached USB light and a padded wrist rest.

