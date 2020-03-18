Image : Photo by Supply on Unsplash

Yes, the rumors are true. It’s 2020 and the world is ending. It’s nice that we landed on a good round number, no? If you’re seeking a silver lining, how about this? There are now a whole host of incredibly easy, effective ways to take care of ourselves from the comfort of our own homes.



From leave-in conditioners and laissez-faire skincare tricks to low barrier-to-entry beard oils, check out some no brainer ways to set and forget your grooming routine while you WFH/stress-binge Netflix.

Kiehl’s Avocado Nourishing Hydrating Mask | $45 | Kiehl’s Graphic : Style Girlfriend

Just like...well, almost literally everything else out there, the right skincare treatments for you fall somewhere on a spectrum, based on things like hormones and environment. Nuance! What a concept.



So, let’s talk face masks, knowing there’s not necessarily a one-size-fits all solution. You’ve got sheet masks (yes, the Hannibal Lecter-esque ones), peel-off masks that remove the top layer of skin, powder masks that are emulsified with some sort of liquid like water or almond milk, and masks made from cream or gel that often help with hydration or soothing for dry or irritated skin. To note, the former two (sheet masks and peel-off masks) are a little rough for guys if you’re sporting any type of WFH beard or scruff.

This one from Kiehl’s works for a variety of skin and facial-hair types, and provides a bunch of moisture for your face (am I the only one flaking like Goldmember in Austin Powers this winter??) (I’m so sorry for that mental image).

Can’t I just mash up an avocado and put that on my face instead?? First of all, no. Second of all, no. Just stop it. Leave the innovation to Kiehl’s and the avocado on your toast.

Davines OI Hair Butter | $44 | Amazon Graphic : Style Girlfriend

Just quick: a hair mask has a similar purpose to that of a face mask but...you guessed it…it’s for your hair. It’s essentially like a super powerful conditioner that you leave in for an extended period of time (from a few minutes to overnight) to help with dry or damaged hair.



Okay, onto hair butter.

Now, I know that “hair” and “butter” are… not often two things you want to hear mentioned in the same sentence (yes, I’ve gotten butter in my hair before and, yes, it’s a nightmare). Stay with me, though. Because Davines is good stuff, and really, the name is just (clever? gross?) marketing.

What I like about this mask is that 1. it’s super easy and doesn’t need to sit for a TON of time and 2. it works for both coarse and fine hair, making it a pretty safe bet if you’re struggling with which hair mask to buy (which I know you were AGONIZING over before reading this article….).

If you have coarse hair, throw this in for 5-10 minutes after you wash it. If your hair is on the finer side, put this in when your hair is still dry and rinse after 10 minutes.

To note: if your hair is on the curlier end of the spectrum (you lucky duck, you) check out their LOVE CURL mask. And when you walk away from these treatments flipping your hair like a g-d strapping Disney prince, please send your fan mail directly to the comments section below. I mean….how many people can end a work day saying their hair got softer and brighter while sitting at their desk?? Not many. The answer is not many.

Sephora Collection Foot Mask | $5 | Sephora Graphic : Style Girlfriend

While taking your shoes off at the office is a surefire faux pas (trust me), taking your shoes off in your home office is an indulgent luxury. Sephora has a mask for everything, including your feet, which is awesome because if anything on most guys’ body needs a mask, it’s definitely your hobbit-like appendages. No offense.



Choose between Lavender and Almond (I don’t know if you have anyone regularly smelling your feet, but if so, be sure to ask them their favored scent first!) and slip on these little single use socks, good for all skin types. It’ll be your little secret. Unless, of course, you decide to boldly update your email signature to read “Sent while wearing Sephora foot socks”, which….I’m not fully against. Live your truth!

KILLA KIT | $29 |Zitsticka Graphic : Style Girlfriend

I don’t care who you are or what your relationship to your skin is — Zitsticka is a blessed miracle. These microdart masterpieces are admittedly a bit expensive, but hey, they get the job done!



The powerhouse pimple patches attack early stage acne that sits deep down below the skin’s surface. Yes, I’m talking about those painful welts that put you in a bad mood for DAYS while moaning at your reflection in every mirror you pass by.

While you can use acne patches in public, I much prefer to address my less flattering skin woes in the comfort of my own home. So, just throw one of these bad boys on top of your problem spot, let it sit for eight hours or so, and watch as that swelling goes down and the king-sized welt disappears.

Le Labo Beard Oil | $62 | Le Labo Graphic : Style Girlfriend

I realize you’ve heard the beard oil spiel a trillion times, but I will truly take any chance I get to throw Le Labo into a roundup. Yes, I know I’m cliché, but HAVE YOU SMELLED IT?!



This formula is made from sunflower, grapeseed and jojoba and is devoid of any nasty stuff (yes, that is the technical term) like parabens, phthalates and artificial colors.

So, feel confident slathering this all over that facial hair and bask in the perfection that is the bergamot, lavender, violet & tonka bean (!!!) scent. I know. It’s so annoying. And so wonderful. At the same time. We contain multitudes!

BLUNT Skincare MOONROCK Full Spectrum Renewal CBD Face Oil | $80 | Urban Outfitters Graphic : Style Grilfriend

I cannot (officially) encourage getting high at home during the work day, but I can recommend embracing the CBD trend in your skincare routine. I’m a big fan of Blunt Skincare, because every product was created by a real life chemist in a real life lab coat (I don’t know if chemists wear lab coats but I feel like chemist’s wear lab coats??)



The formula is made from full-spectrum CBD oil and is infused with 14 botanical protectants to help combat free radicals and inflammation. It also has something called sea buckthorn in it, which sounds really magical, like an ingredient from a potion in Harry Potter (Ravenclaw represent!).

TL;DR — if you’re feeling a bit cooped up and lamenting the notion of WFH in the first place, just remember that lavender-smelling feet await you at EOD.



Feel better? Me too. And while I realize this may be a small consolation for the complete absence of human interaction you may be experiencing in the confines of your own home, I hope that it’s at least a rare chance to focus a little bit on ~you~. 2020’s getting weird so, you know, face mask and chill!