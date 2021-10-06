AmScope Beginners Microscope Kit for Kids & Students | $95 | Amazon



Are you interested in delving into the world of science, but not sure where to start? A microscope is always a cool way to get engaged. Try out this AmScope Beginners Microscope Kit for Kids & Students, which is on sale for $95 at Amazon. For this price, you get an optical glass monocular microscope with top and bottom LED lights, 40X - 1000X five wide field magnifications, and a sturdy metal frame that offers fine focusing. Plus, it includes a single lens condenser and 6-hole disc diaphragm. This set also comes with a science accessory kit and a World of the Microscope book to get you going, so you can really dive in. It’s a great, affordable way to learn how to use a microscope, and you don’t even have to leave your home. Sound cool? Grab one before it’s back to normal price.