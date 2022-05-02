KTS Sports Bike Seat Cushion Cover | $18 | Amazon | Promo: Clip coupon



If you spend a lot of time biking then it’s very likely that you’re hyped about the nice weather that’s theoretically about to bless most of us. It’s also highly likely that you put up with stuff from your bike that you shouldn’t, like having an uncomfortable bike seat. Well, you can upgrade your seat with ease with this KTS Sports Bike Seat Cushion cover for $18 if you clip the coupon. This thing is easy to fit to most bike seats, is built with silicone gel to improve the comfort of your ride, and it looks better than you’d expect too.