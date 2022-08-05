Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse | $37 | Amazon



If you’re on PC and you want to game well you’re going to need the right tools for the job. One of the most important bits, especially if you love shooters, is the mouse. This Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse is down to $37 today, which is 47% off, and it’s one of the best out there, especially at this price. This mouse has a 20K DPI optical sensor to make sure it’s as accurate as possible, has faster optical switches, uses immersive customizable RGB lighting, has eight buttons you can program, and a special drag-free cord for freedom of movement. This is a deal you absolutely don’t want to miss, so if you want to get your hands on one of the best gaming mice at an excellent price , now’s the time to act.