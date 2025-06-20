If keeping floors clean feels like a full-time job, this is the price cut to take advantage of. At Target, the Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum with a self-emptying base and self-cleaning brushroll is on sale right now.

Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum | $300 | Target

The Shark Matrix uses targeted suction and smart navigation to clean both carpets and hard floors with reliability. Its standout feature is the self-cleaning brushroll, which actively cuts away tangled hair while cleaning. That's perfect for pet owners or anyone with long strands to manage. And once the base fills up, it'll hold on to debris for a full week so you don't even have to empty it yourself.

Mapping technology allows room-by-room cleaning and boundary setup, so the Matrix knows how to avoid stairs, rugs, and couches without being reprogrammed every time. With strong suction, accurate navigation, and app connectivity, the robot adapts easily to daily schedules and needs.

If you’ve been putting off a robot vacuum upgrade or simply want to streamline your routine, this model offers premium automation levels typically seen in higher price tiers.

This is one to grab while it's still available. With self-emptying tech, smart mapping, and a brushroll designed to banish tangles, the Shark Matrix at this price is a good investment, especially for busy homes with pets or messy stairs.