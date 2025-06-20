Amazon isn't the only place online to find deals this week. Maybe you'd be able to see that if you had a better glasses. Well what do you know? GlassesUSA is running a promotion right now. Several promotions to be exact. Let's break them down.

You can score yourself a premium pair of sunglasses from brands like Oakley, Costa Del Mar, and Ray-Ban. You can save up to 25% plus get free shipping when using the code SUN25.

GlassesUSA doesn't just have glasses. You can stock up on contact lenses this week, receiving up to 30% off on brands like Dailies, Air Optix, Acuvue, and more. Just punch in the code CONTACTSNEW30. Also, free shipping.

Looking for more than just one pair of glasses? Perhaps a pair of everyday glasses and then a pair of sunglasses too to balance it out. You can buy one pair, get one free and get free shipping. At checkout, enter the code BOGOFREE.

GlassesUSA makes it easy to find the right glasses for you. Pairfect Match AI can analyze to unique shape of your face like your jawline, cheekbones, or hairline and provide you with recommendation for glasses that will bring out the best of you, well-suited for your face. You can also take a short quiz, answering questions to identify your specific preferences and needs. It takes all the stress out of finding the right pair of glasses.