We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports & Fitness

Get Some Cardio Done at Home With an Under-Desk Treadmill for 35% off

Save $168 on a compact treadmill you can store under your bed.

By
Joe Tilleli
Not everyone has the space for a full gym in their house or apartment. We have to make do with what we have. But you don’t need a ton of space (or time for that matter) to get in a solid workout. This under-desk treadmill can be used at a standing desk so you can get some cardio in while you work. The multifunction display will show you data like your time, steps, speed, distance, and even calories burned. And when you’re done, it can fold up and be stored right under your bed. Amazon has the Redliro Under-Desk Treadmill for 35% off today.

