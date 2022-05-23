Rhythm Fun Portable Folding Treadmill | $509 | Amazon

Movement is essential to our health, but it’s not always something that’s easy to fit in. Well, the Rhythm Fun Portable Folding Treadmill is a great way to boost your ability to stay on the move, and at the moment, it’s down to $509. This slim treadmill can slip under a desk with ease, and uses a Smart Speed Sensor Light to figure out how fast you’re going and keep up with you. It makes it a little more hands-off, which is ideal for those with standing desks, or just anybody that likes to move at their own pace. It’s also a lot lighter than you’d think, and can fold away with ease as well.