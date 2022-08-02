Elixinol

Elixinol’s CBD line is made for active lifestyles, with plant-based products that soothe your body. In both topical and capsule form, Elixinol CBD line is THC-free CBD that helps your muscles recover. The roll-on gel contains soothing essential oils, including eucalyptus, peppermint, grapefruit, chamomile, and cassia bark in a convenient mess-free application. Elixinol’s natural supplements target inflammation and soreness, so you can bounce back from long workouts, long days, or just overall tension. Seize the summer with less soreness—the gel’s warming, hydrating sensation will bring you right back to doing the stuff you love.