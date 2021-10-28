Anker Power Strip | $19 | Amazon | Use Code ANKERA9191L

Okay, welcome to my pet peeve corner. Today we’re discussing how almost all power strips have the outlets all closely in a row with each other while most everything electrical I own h as a giant brick on the end of the plug —covering up to three spaces instead of its delegated one. That shit sucks. Thankfully, Anker is here with a solution for me, and I’m s ure many of you, with a design that allows for those chunky plugs to be on their own. You might actually get to use every one of the outlets here without them just getting blocked. You can get this Anker p ower s trip on Amazon and save $9 when you use the code ANKERA9191L at checko ut.