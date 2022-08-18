ConairPro Ceramic Tools Porcelain Series Far-Infrared Hair Dryer in White | $10 | 75% Off | Harmon

You don’t need anything exceedingly fancy to dry your hair—just the basics. But this basic is by Conair—you know, the people who make good hair dryers?—and it’s only $10 right now at Harmon. Ceramic’s even-heating means less frizz and more pro-quality hair. This l ightweight yet powerful dryer is quiet, with an efficient AC motor that ensures longevity if you remember to clean the removable filter. You have to clean your dryer filter—I’d hazard that’s why your last one burnt out? Anyway, get back to basics with this dryer—it’s 75% off, so you might as well.