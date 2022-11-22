Tile Slim (2022) | $25 | 29% Off | Amazon

A quick gift for the traveler (work, leisure, otherwise): the Ti le Slim. The 2022 model is only $25 at Amazon right now. Tile has other “shapes” in their product line , but the Slim is a compact, credit card-sized tracker that slips right into their wallet or passport. “Ring” the Tile when within Bluetooth range, or check its most recent location on the map when outside of range. Either way, the Tile will reunite your giftee with their belongings in a snap. The kicker is the Tile is I P67 rated water-resistant—that’s some unmatched durability. Give the gift of peace of mind when traveling—there’s nothing they need more when on-the-go.