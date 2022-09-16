Flash Deals | Discover Samsung

The flash deals keep rolling in at the Discover Samsung event, and this 3 p.m. EST to 6 p.m. EST batch is chock full of useful stuff. Thankfully, these flash deals make big life improvements less splurgey. If you’ve missed the deal, check out these kitchen appliances and washer-dryer deals.

It may not look like much, but that’s the thing: this super-sleek, super understated Samsung projector brings 4K laser HD to your home, and looks unobtrusive and even artsy sitting on your console. Powerful sound radiates from the speakers for an immersive theatre-like event in your own living room.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $2999 at Samsung

G/O Media may get a commission Flash deal - A Few Hours Only! More Flash Deals at the Discover Samsung Event Three great items, low prices

The flash deals keep rolling in at the Discover Samsung event, and this 3 p.m. EST to 6 p.m. EST batch is chock full of useful stuff: a projector, a hard drive, and a phone. Buy at Samsung Advertisement

Store whatever you need on this ultra-slim drive—the size of a credit card, to be precise. This baby is strong—both in that it’s shock-resistant and can be password protected—keeping your info safe while commuting. Super-fast file transfer wide compatibility make this compact hard drive mega-useful.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $180 at Samsung

Advertisement

Yet another great Galaxy phone deal! Get an instant $750 rebate on the Galaxy Z Fold3, an expandable, immersive phone with some sick features. With its Snapdragon processor and 5G capabilities, the Galaxy Z Fold3 is a super-fast phone designed for multitasking on the go.