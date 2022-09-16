The Discover Samsung event is a perfect opportunity to check out some kitchen upgrades—from elegant smart fridges to classic cooktops. Keep an eye out for those “Bespoke” upgrades too—Samsung’s signature, super-smart appliances. Stay connected, stir some stir fry, and bake perfect treats with all these sick kitchen upgrades.
30" Gas Cooktop in Stainless Steel | $699 | 26% Off
This 30" burner installs atop your kitchen counter for a seamless cooking experience. The cast iron grates are meant for continuous cooking—so you can take a boiling pot off the heat in the blink of an eye. Cleanup is swift: the burners are sealed!
Bespoke Smart Slide-in Electric Range 6.3 cu. ft. with Smart Dial & Air Fry in Tuscan Steel | $1649 | 28% Off
The iconic bespoke electric range has been floating among the Discover Samsung sales, but this one is in a burnished, dusky “Tuscan Steel.” Peep the air fry setting on this one too—stylish and functional.
24" Electric Cooktop in Black | $599 | 29% Off
A minimalist piece, if you will. This powerhouse sits atop your counter for a sleek, designed kitchen. An easy-to-read digital interface keeps you alert while you boil and sautée, and the surface is unbelievably easy to wipe down post-dinnertime.
24" Gas Cooktop in Stainless Steel | $649 | 27% Off
In case your stovetop tastes are on the more traditional side, say, a stovetop popcorn perhaps? This 24", four burner cooktop is as sleek as all the other Samsung stovetops: continuous movement allowed, and easy-to-clean surfaces. Stir fry something good.
28 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel | $2699 | 10% Off
This French door, Family Hub fridge has hit the sales today! This fridge has plenty of organizational space to accommodate your family’s ever-changing snack needs. The Family Hub keeps you all connected with shared calendars and notes: think of it like you would magnets on a fridge!
Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator (29 cu. ft.) in Matte Black Steel | $3321 | 19% Off
“Bespoke.” You love to hear it. This fridge is elegant outside, and a monster inside—with flex storage and four doors of freshness. The Bespoke line is customizable too—swap the door panels when you redesign your kitchen in a few years.