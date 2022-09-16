Discover Samsung

So you need a new washer and dryer, it must be smart, and you prefer your appliances to be chic and sleek . Then today’s Samsung washer-dryer deals, part of the Discover Samsung event, are for you! This smart washer and two different dryers help you get your laundry done worry-free .

This sleek-looking washer is quite powerful. Its intelligence picks up on your habits and cycles, suggesting cycles based on your habits when you load laundry . This compact beauty can be stacked or side-by-side with one of the dryers. Speaking of ...

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $849 at Samsung

G/O Media may get a commission Some good deals Discover Samsung - Deals of the Day Phone + Stove Deals

Today we have some killer prices on a stovetop and a brand new Galaxy phone—that you could get even more perks for trade-in. Buy at Samsung Advertisement

... this dryer can dry a full load of laundry in under 30 minutes, with a complete wash-dry cycle under one hour. Energy Star certified, and with anti- microbal technology to keep your clothes and your dryer fresh, this dryer deal is not one to miss.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $849 at Samsung

Advertisement

This dryer’s gas-powered twin is also included in this washer-dryer sale and can also stack with the washer. These Samsung dryers are so smart, they can sense if there are any issues with the dryer’s air duct and will instruct you to check if so. Its large capacity can fit more laundry—so less work for you.