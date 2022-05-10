Doom (PS4 ) | $10 | Best Buy

It is not enough to simply rip. One must also tear. This is basic philosophy and it is on full display in 2016's Doom. If you’ve never played the fantastic shooter, here’s your chance. Best Buy has the game down to just $10 for PS4 . Doom first set the stage for what the first-person shooter landscape would become. Now it’s back having learned everything it could from its copycats . Prepare to tear (and rip).

