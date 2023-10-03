Don’t Miss This Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Tab A For Less Than $100

There’s a huge market for relatively older devices that work flawlessly for secondary tasks, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab A from 2015 definitely fills that niche. Pick up the Galaxy Tab A at StackSocial for just $90 with an 8” screen and 16GB of storage for a companion device for Zoom calls, drawing, or taking notes. Maybe this isn’t a primary tablet for all, but the size and capabilities make it an ideal hand-sized tablet for dozens of use cases.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2015) | 30% Off | StackSocial

This incredibly useful little tablet has just 16GB of storage, though you still get a microSD card slot to upgrade storage anytime, so add all your photos and apps to external storage instead. And when you need to pull up documents or hop on a call, it’s right there waiting.