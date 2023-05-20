You’ll find plenty of deals during Samsung’s Discover Samsung event—and we’ve written about a lot of them. If vacuums aren’t for you and you’ve stocked up on monitors, perhaps a phone upgrade will entice you. Today’s Daily Deal? Get an enhanced trade-in and upgraded memory when you trade in your current Samsung phone for a brand freakin’ new Samsung Galaxy S23+.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ | Enhanced Trade-in and Memory Upgrade | Samsung

We particularly love the multiple cameras on the Galaxy S23+. Wide, ultra-wide, and optical zooms on the back, a selfie cam on the front, plus high-res ... everything. And typical of Samsung phones is the insane battery life—a battery that optimizes itself to your use, even with super-fast processing times. So? Wanna trade?