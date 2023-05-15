The huge Discover Samsung annual sales event is off and running today, and the deals are dropping fast and furious. Many of Samsung’s best products are on sale, including Galaxy phones, 4K Smart TVs, big home appliances, gaming monitors, and more. All this week Samsung will be running Deals of the Day, a 24-hour sale starting at 9 a.m. ET every day, and Flash Deals, which only last from 12-4 p.m. ET every day. Check The Inventory early and often for the latest!

Discover Samsung Event | Samsung

Among today’s best deals are: