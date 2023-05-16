Today’s epic drop (so far) from the Discover Samsung event is the incredible 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K UHD Curved Gaming Screen, marked down by a cool $1,000. This amazing gaming monitor is a spectacular deal for $2,000, down from its regular price of $3,000. When Samsung has their Discover event, you know Amazon is going to drop their prices to compete, so the bestselling 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Monitor is down to $2,000 on Amazon today as well. Amazon doesn’t tell us when they’re going to change prices, but since this is a 24 deal for Samsung ending at 9am EST 5/ 17, it’s a safe bet that if you want this monitor at this low price, you’ll want to grab it today.

Take the Odyssey Ark home and you’ll wonder how you ever managed to game on your conventional flat monitor. The huge 55-inch curved screen can be deployed horizontally or in vertical Cockpit Mode, and the 165hz refresh rate and 1ms response time and variable refresh rate ensure virtually no game interruptions. The Sound Dome technology delivers immersive surround sound for the icing on the cake. Hit the Discover Samsung event now and take $1,000 off this true feast for the senses of any dedicated gamer.