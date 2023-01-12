It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Destress By Thwacking This Desktop Punching Bag for 23% off

Calm your nerves with this stress relief toy that is better than a stress ball.

Joe Tilleli
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

Sometimes a stress ball simply isn’t enough. You need to cool your jets by expending all this pent-up energy you have inside you with a stress toy for adults. This mini punching bag easily attaches itself to any surface including your desk at work. The durable spring will bounce the punching ball right back ready for your next hit. The bag itself is inflatable and comes with an air pump so you can always make sure it’s filled and ready for the action. The major gift-giving holidays have passed but it’s never not the right time to get someone you know a good gag gift. Save 23% on Amazon right now.

