Pokemon TCG: 25th Anniversary Pikachu V-Union Collection | $79 | Amazon



The time is FINALLY here! The Pokemon 25th Anniversary collection has been released! I have personally been waiting for this collection to come out for almost 2 years. I love the fact that they created a Pikachu box that surrounds the new meta recently introduced. Plus, h ow could you not love a jumbo card with 100 versions of Pikachu art on it ! This C elebrations release has a subset that will bring you right down memory lane. Another cool thing about this collection box is that Pokemon includes 2 additional booster packs from previous sets in it on top of the 4 Celebrations packs. This set will keep collectors and players of the TCG very entertained . Happy hunting trainers, I hope you catch your big three!