Celebrate Earth Day With Cariuma's Cool-Looking Men's Kicks

We’ve been big fans of Cariuma’s great-looking and eco-friendly shoes and sneakers for a while now, and what better time than Earth Day to remind you that you can balance your sense of fashion and function with your desire to shop sustainably by picking up a pair of Cariuma kicks.

Triple White Premium Leather Men’s Sneakers | $139 | Cariuma

Off-White Canvas Men’s Sneakers | $79 | Cariuma

We love the men’s c anvas low-cuts which come in 15 colors, and the eye-catching Triple White Premium Leather men’s lows. But even more, we love how everything about Cariuma’s shoes, from the organic raw materials to the commitment to fair working hours and wages in all their factories, set them apart from bigger brands. Cariuma’s always worthy of an Earth Day shoutout!