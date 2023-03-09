It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Apparel & Shoes

Cariuma’s Nat Geo Collection Is Wild—and Protects the Environment Too

Shop eco-friendly skate sneakers with funky patterns.

By
Erin O'Brien
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A wild sneaker in its natural habitat: Cariuma’s vibrant NatGeo collection.
A wild sneaker in its natural habitat: Cariuma’s vibrant NatGeo collection.
Photo: Cariuma

The natural habitat of the Cariuma is a skate park or at a national park—so the hip, eco-friendly sneaker brand teamed with National Geographic for a collection that speaks to both their philosophies. For one, your purchase plants two trees in the Brazilian Rainforest, and supports the nonprofit National Geographic Society. And the print? A peace lily, a symbol of flourishing hope.

Watch
Today's Best Deals: WeMo Switches, Garbage Disposal, Eneloops, and More
April 19, 2016

National Geographic Peace Lily Purple Canvas - OCA Low| $89 | Cariuma
National Geographic Peace Lily Green Canvas - OCA Low | $89 | Cariuma

Cariuma’s vegan sneakers, made of organic cotton and natural rubber are perfect for kickin’ it wherever you roam on this planet. ‘Cause both Nat Geo and Cariuma are serious about protecting this green earth, and hopefully you are too.

Advertisement
LifestyleApparel & Shoes