Pre-order the New Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and Save Up to $800

Samsung announced a new ultra-thin version of its flagship phone earlier during its Galaxy Unpacked keynote, and now it’s finally upon us.

The new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is a bit of a mish-mash of the latest Android smartphones from the manufacturers. It’s got the 200MP main camera previously only found on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the 12MP ultra-wide sensor on the Galaxy S25 base model, but at the 6.7-inch display size of the Galaxy S25+.

The real star of the show here is its namesake, which implies a certain slimness to the form factor of the phone. Well, the chassis of the Galaxy S25 Edge measures in at just 5.8mm. You can compare that to the standard Galaxy S25, which comes in at 7.2mm, and the S25 Ultra at 8.2mm.

Right now, if you pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge, you can save up to $800. There’s a $120 discount at the moment for its launch, but on top of that you can trade in your old phone to save up to $630. That’s a savings of $750. However, if you use our link to go to the Samsung site, they’ll shave off another $50 just because.