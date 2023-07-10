It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
The Bests

Brands With the Top Sales to Match Prime Day 2023 Deals, Live Now

Samsung, Best Buy, Target, and more put up their steepest discounts to rival Amazon Prime Day.

By
Miranda Martin
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Brands With the Top Sales to Match Prime Day 2023 Deals, Live Now
Graphic: Se Jeong Bae

We’ve spent weeks curating the best deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023, and if you’re looking to shop with your Prime Membership, our list of the top sellers is the place to look. One great perk about Prime Day is that other brands and retailers want to get in on the action, so they put up their best price-matching deals to compete for your cash. If you’re looking for top discounts on brands like Samsung, Lenovo, Best Buy, Target, and many more, here’s the best sales rivaling Amazon Prime Day 2023.