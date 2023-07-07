The Nike Ultimate Sale Is Off and Running

Nike does not tend to do things in a small way, so when they launch something called the Ultimate Sale, you can bet the deals on shoes, sports gear, and apparel are nothing short of spectacular. Use the code ULTIMATE and take up to 60% off a wide range of select items.

The range of sale items is huge, with basketball shoes, NB A team jerseys, jackets, and even baby tracksuits subject to awesomely deep price cuts . Men, women, and kids can find gear from every sport under the sun, and the coolest streetwear and leisure wear on the market. Gym rats and couch potatoes alike will find plenty to like and big discounts to use when they add the code ULTIMATE to their shopping bag. The Nike Ultimate Sale runs until next Thursday, July 13 — lace up your running shoes and run to Nike now to buy new ones!