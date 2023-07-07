It's all consuming.
The Nike Ultimate Sale Is Off and Running

Use the promo code ULTIMATE and get up to 60% off shoes, clothes, and gear marked with the mighty swoosh.

Mike Fazioli
Shoes and workout wear for men, women, and kids are all part of Nike’s Ultimate Sale.
Graphic: Mike Fazioli

Nike does not tend to do things in a small way, so when they launch something called the Ultimate Sale, you can bet the deals on shoes, sports gear, and apparel are nothing short of spectacular. Use the code ULTIMATE and take up to 60% off a wide range of select items.

Nike Ultimate Sale | up to 60% off select items | Nike

The range of sale items is huge, with basketball shoes, NBA team jerseys, jackets, and even baby tracksuits subject to awesomely deep price cuts. Men, women, and kids can find gear from every sport under the sun, and the coolest streetwear and leisure wear on the market. Gym rats and couch potatoes alike will find plenty to like and big discounts to use when they add the code ULTIMATE to their shopping bag. The Nike Ultimate Sale runs until next Thursday, July 13 — lace up your running shoes and run to Nike now to buy new ones!

