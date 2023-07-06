It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Tech

Why Wait in Line? Reserve Your Next Galaxy Device and Get $50 in Samsung Credit

Your name and email address are all you need to cut the line and reserve your next phone, watch, or tablet.

By
Mike Fazioli
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Reserve your next Galaxy Phone now and get $50 in Samsung credit.
Reserve your next Galaxy Phone now and get $50 in Samsung credit.
Graphic: Mike Fazioli

The new Samsung Reserve is now live — sign up now for free to reserve your next Galaxy phone, watch, or tablet, and Samsung will send you $50 in Samsung credit when you pre-order your new device. There’s no deposit required.

Watch
Luna Playing
Today's Best Deals: WeMo Switches, Garbage Disposal, Eneloops, and More
April 19, 2016

Samsung Reserve | $50 credit when you pre-order | Samsung

All of Samsung’s other great perks — instant trade-in credit, 0% APR financing, store pickup, free returns — are still in place. But now with Samsung Reserve, you’re guaranteed to receive the newest Galaxy upgrades and you get $50 off the price. No lists, no lines, no problems. Check out Samsung Reserve now and sign up for free.

Advertisement